At Least 14 Injured in Scuffles at WWII Commemoration Event in Ukraine's Dnipro

"As a result of these events, 14 people were injured – eight participants of the event and six policemen," the police specified, noting that those injured have received medical treatment.
A total of 15 people were brought to the police department, their involvement in the clashes during the public event is currently being investigated, the police said, adding that a criminal case on the disorderly conduct was opened.
The police noted that a number of prohibited items, such as guns and knives, were seized during the event.
Earlier in the day, the scuffles broke out between the participants of the "Immortal Regiment" campaign and the Ukrainian nationalists at the Eternal Flame memorial in Kiev.
