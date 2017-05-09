At Least 14 Injured in Scuffles at WWII Commemoration Event in Ukraine's Dnipro

KIEV (Sputnik) — A total of 14 people were injured in clashes at the WWII commemoration event, which took place at the monument of Eternal Glory in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro (former Dnipropetrovsk), local police said Tuesday.

"As a result of these events, 14 people were injured – eight participants of the event and six policemen," the police specified, noting that those injured have received medical treatment.

A total of 15 people were brought to the police department, their involvement in the clashes during the public event is currently being investigated, the police said, adding that a criminal case on the disorderly conduct was opened.

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova Ukrainian Police Detain 45 Over Victory Day Public Order Disturbances

"When the convoy was passing through, the clashes between the representatives of the Socialist Party and the activists broke out. The reason was the use of the political symbols – flags. The activists demanded to remove flags from the convoy. Besides, yet another conflict has occurred when the convoy of the opposition bloc was coming through," the police added.

The police noted that a number of prohibited items, such as guns and knives, were seized during the event.

Earlier in the day, the scuffles broke out between the participants of the "Immortal Regiment" campaign and the Ukrainian nationalists at the Eternal Flame memorial in Kiev.