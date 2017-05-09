Germany Detains Two Suspected Members of Terror Groups - Prosecutor General

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Abdulmalk A. is suspected of being a member of Jabhat Fatah al-Sham since 2012 and he also allegedly pledged allegiance to Daesh in 2013. The suspect fought against the Syrian government forces in Tabqa. Mousa H. A. is also said to have participated in clashes against Syrian government troops.

"The Public Prosecutor General has today (May 9, 2017) on the basis of May 4 and May 5 arrest warrants issued by the Federal Supreme Court ordered the 30-year-old Syrian national Abdulmalk A. in Berlin and the 23-year-old Syrian Mousa H. A. in Saxony-Anhalt to be arrested," the statement read.

Police also conducted a search at the al-Shamf residence of the suspects.

In another similar case, a suspected member of Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham terror groups was detained in the eastern German state of Saxony just four days ago.

Germany has been on high terror alert after a string of Islamist-linked attacks last year, the latest being the truck-ramming of a Berlin Christmas market when Daesh member Anis Amri drove a stolen truck into a crowd, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others.