Some 50,000 People Partake in Victory Day Celebrations in Ukraine - Official

KIEV (Sputnik) – Some 50,000 people took part in celebrations on occasion of the Victory Day in Ukraine, Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Serhiy Yarovoy said Tuesday.

"[As many as] 30,000 law enforcers were involved all across the country … [A total of] 50,000 people took part in campaigns," he told a briefing.

The "Immortal Regiment" is a patriotic initiative that commemorates WWII soldiers in marches held across Russia and other countries. Within the framework of the movement, people march with images of their ancestors, who had participated in World War II. For the first time, the rally took place in 2012, in Russia's Tomsk and then has spread to other cities and countries across the world.