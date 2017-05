KIEV (Sputnik) — According to the Hromadske news outlet, citing Dmitry Golovin, the head of Odessa regional police, the clashes occurred at the memorial Alleya Slavy [the Avenue of Glory], with nine people detained as a result.

About 400 people reportedly participated in the "Immortal Regiment" commemorative march in Odessa.

According to the press service of the Odessa police, over 3,000 police officers and troops ensure security on the Victory Day in the city.

