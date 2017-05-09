Some 300 Migrants Storm Fence in Spain's Melilla Enclave, 100 Enter Country

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the Europa Press news agency, three Spanish Civil Guard officers were wounded and required medical attention due to the incident. Several vehicles were also damaged.

The migrants who succeeded in entering the enclave were taken to a temporary center for migrants. Those who failed to cross the fence were stopped by the Spanish Civil Guard and Moroccan forces.

Migrants from African countries frequently try to cross the border in Melilla and Ceuta, which is another Spanish enclave in the country. In 2015, over 11,600 migrants arrived in Ceuta and Melilla, while only 7,485 arrived in 2014. However, the number of attempts to cross the border reduced by 78 percent compared to 2014 due to the creation of international protection offices at the border.