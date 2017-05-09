Ex-French PM Valls Wants to Be Majority Candidate at Legislative Election

© AFP 2017/ Bertrand Guay French Ex-PM Valls to Back Independent Hopeful Macron in Presidential Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said Tuesday he would like to present his candidature at the upcoming parliamentary election as part of the future majority to support President-elect Emmanuel Macron.

"I will be the candidate of the presidential majority [at the election]… I would like to be part of [Macron's] movement La Republique En Marche [also known as En Marche!]," Valls told the RTL broadcaster.

Benjamin Griveaux, the spokesman of the En Marche! movement, told the Europe 1 broadcaster on Tuesday that the procedure for declaring one's intention to run was the same for everyone and that Valls' candidature had not yet been confirmed by the party's responsible committee.

On Monday, Macron resigned as the leader of En Marche! political movement, with Catherine Barbaroux appointed as an interim leader. The movement's Secretary General Richard Ferrand also officially confirmed the change of the name to La Republique en Marche.

En Marche! was founded by Macron in April 2016, a few months before he resigned from his post of the minister of the economy. The party does not currently hold any seats in the French parliament.

In late March, Valls declared his support for Macron rather than for the candidate of his own Socialist Party (PS), Benoit Hamon, who ended up eliminated in the first round of the presidential election. The former prime minister's move was harshly criticized by the PS.

The legislative election will take place on June 11 and June 18.