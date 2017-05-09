Final Destination of 'Immortal Regiment' March in Kiev Blocked

KIEV (Sputnik) — A group of people blocked the entrance to the park that was to be the final destination of the "Immortal Regiment" commemorative march that began in the center of the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday, according to the Ukrainian police press service.

"The police officers are holding talks with the group of people who blocked the entry to the Park Vechnoy Slavy [The Park of Eternal Glory]," the police said.

Several thousands people joined the march, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

The participants of the march are carrying the portraits of their relatives who fell victims in the Great Patriotic War and singing. The march is accompanied by an orchestra. The young and old alike are taking part in the event, with no political symbols in sight. Police officers are stationed along the march route.

Earlier in the day, the police detained a man holding a banner in the colors of the ribbon of Saint George, a popular symbol of the Victory Day in Russia, a Sputnik correspondent reported. Such ribbons are not officially forbidden by the Ukrainian laws.

The "Immortal Regiment" marches are held in Russia and other countries across the world on the Victory Day to commemorate the memory of family members who died in the Second World War.