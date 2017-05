KIEV (Sputnik) — UNIAN news agency reported that the participants of the 'Immortal Regiment' were chanting 'Fascism will not pass,' singing Soviet songs and during the performance of one of the songs, a brawl began. It took 50 law enforcers in helmets with batons to break it up.

No one was injured during the clashes. The Immortal Regiment march goes on.

The "Immortal Regiment" is a patriotic initiative that commemorates WWII soldiers in marches held across Russia and other countries. Within the framework of the movement, people march with images of their ancestors, who had participated in World War II. For the first time, the rally took place in 2012, in Russia's Tomsk and then has spread to other cities and countries across the world.