‘Immortal Regiment’ in Tallinn Could Gather Over 1,000 People - Organizer

TALLINN (Sputnik) — Later on Tuesday, Tallinn is expected to host the rally honoring the memory of the WWII soldiers. The event would start at 4:30 p.m. local time (14:30 GMT).

"The preparations are going as planned… I think that the rally would be attended by 1,000-1,500 people. Official media keep silent on the issue, that's why we spread the information about the rally via social media and deliver invitations to the action directly to the postboxes," Sergei Chaulin said.

In 2016, Estonia's authorities had withdrawn a permission to hold a commemorative event despite the fact that they had authorized it before and even detained one of its organizers. However, the residents of Tallinn had participated in the march on May 9.

The "Immortal Regiment" is a patriotic initiative that commemorates WWII soldiers in marches held across Russia and other countries. Within the framework of the movement, people march with images of their ancestors, who had participated in World War II. For the first time, the rally took place in 2012, in Russia's Tomsk and then has spread to other cities and countries across the world.