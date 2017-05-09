Register
08:07 GMT +309 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Outgoing French President Francois Hollande (R) and President-elect Emmanuel Macron attend a ceremony to mark the end of World War II at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, May 8, 2017.

    Macron's Win in French Election: More Russian Sanctions, More 'NATO Must Expand'

    © REUTERS/ Stephane De Sakutin/Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Macron Wins French Presidential Election (33)
    0 25 0 0

    As Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election, it is unlikely that Paris will alter its foreign policy, analysts told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Emmanuel Macron’s presidential election victory means France’s foreign policy will remain unchanged with sanctions retained against Russia and millions more refugees pouring into the country from the Middle East and Africa, analysts told Sputnik.

    "The quick answer is more of the same: more Russian sanctions, more ‘Assad must go,’ more ‘NATO must expand,’ more Atlanticism, more immigration and so on," retired Canadian diplomat Patrick Armstrong said on Monday.

    Older French voters flocked to support Macron in order to keep populist National Front leader Marine Le Pen out of power, but Le Pen proved effective in attracting a larger share of younger French voters than previous nationalist candidates, Armstrong observed.

    "The establishment won this one but considering that Le Pen attracted so many young voters and so few older ones, perhaps one can say that this was a victory of those who fear change over those who know it has already happened," he said.

    French president-elect Emmanuel Macron waves at supporters as he arrives on stage before delivering a speech in front of the Pyramid at the Louvre Museum in Paris on May 7, 2017, after the second round of the French presidential election.
    © AFP 2017/ PHILIPPE WOJAZER
    French People in Regions Skeptical About 'President of Rich' Macron
    Macron was likely to try to follow the same unpopular and discredited policies that had been maintained by the outgoing Socialist President Francois Holland, Armstrong suggested.

    Macron therefore was likely to serve as a "second" Hollande or "Hollande 2ème," he said.

    University of Pittsburgh Professor of International Relations Michael Brenner agreed that Macron’s victory would "freeze" Hollande’s foreign policies in place for another presidential term.

    There was now "No reason to expect any change in French foreign policy — in any domain including the European Union," he stated.

    Macron’s domestic and foreign affairs politics and principles were almost identical from unsuccessful Republican Party presidential candidate and former prime minister Francois Fillon, Brenner pointed out.

    "Macron is a radical neo-Liberal. In that sense, he is a twin of Fillon. So he likely will find deep and quite wide support among the conservatives (Republicans) in the legislature," he said.

    French President elect Emmanuel Macron on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris, France May 7, 2017.
    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    Macron's First Steps as French President to Imply Improvement of Economic Policy
    Macron would now try to govern as some kind of independent dedicated to "modernizing" France, Brenner predicted.

    However, Macron’s "program will hurt a lot of people — especially those who usually vote Socialist," he warned.

    Macron's ability to govern effectively would also hinge on the outcome of France’s parliamentary elections for the next National Assembly, which are due to be held next month, Brenner noted.

    "A lot depends on the outcome of the legislative election which today is totally unpredictable," he concluded.

    In Sunday’s voter, Macron won 66 percent of the vote compared to only 34 percent for Le Pen.

    Topic:
    Macron Wins French Presidential Election (33)

    Related:

    Macron's Spotlight Stolen by Mysterious Man Becomes Social Media Hit (VIDEO)
    French MP Reveals How Parties United Against Le Pen Paving Way for Macron Win
    Macron Holds No Prejudice Against Moscow - Russian Official
    Tags:
    sanctions, Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Face of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Female Faces of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok