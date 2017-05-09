Register
08:07 GMT +309 May 2017
Live
    Search
    French President elect Emmanuel Macron on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris, France May 7, 2017.

    Macron's First Steps as French President to Imply Improvement of Economic Policy

    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Macron Wins French Presidential Election (33)
    142 0 0

    Making his first steps after victory in French presidential election, Emmanuel Macron will focus on the country's economy, experts told Sputnik.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — The first activities of Emmanuel Macron as the president of France will be connected to the improvement of the country's economic policies.

    "First will be economic policy, following what he was doing earlier as economic minister, cutting excessively bureaucratic burdens in micro-economic regulation, but without becoming a neo-liberal deregulation fanatic. He says he likes the Nordic model, which means a strong social welfare system, efficiently administered," Michael Emerson, Associate Senior Research Fellow at Brussels think tank Centre for European Policy Studies, said.

    According to Daniel Boy, Senior Researcher at the Centre for Political Research at the French Sciences Po university (CEVIPOF), Macron will focus on dealing with the unemployment as soon as he starts his activities as a president, because during the elections campaign a lot of Macron's promises concerned this phenomenon.

    "It has been a longtime challenge in the French political context: France is facing high unemployment rates and sees low economic growth," Boy stressed.

    French president-elect Emmanuel Macron waves at supporters as he arrives on stage before delivering a speech in front of the Pyramid at the Louvre Museum in Paris on May 7, 2017, after the second round of the French presidential election.
    © AFP 2017/ PHILIPPE WOJAZER
    French People in Regions Skeptical About 'President of Rich' Macron
    He added that both left and right parties had previously tried to come up with a solution however the efficient actions had not been taken to combat unemployment in France which sees one of the highest unemployment rates in Europe. During her campaign, Macron's rival Marine Le Pen offered a solution to the problem, which implied closing France's borders in the face of globalization.

    "Macron has an opposite vision: if we need to live in the globalized world, we need to develop, and change the general attitude regarding labour [abandon the 35-hour workweek], and be more flexible at the same time," Boy suggested.

    As for other Macron's activities as the new French president, Emerson mentioned the improvement of the societal relations with the immigrant communities, and the reestablishment of the positive sentiments toward the European Union among the French.

    "[Macron's] major priority will be to relaunch positive momentum for the European Union, in the sense of openness to develop new active initiatives, for example in the direction of the European Border Guard, active use of his military in peace or conflict resolution situations, and a sustained support for principled multilateralism. He will stand therefore for a traditional European-style international order," Emerson explained.

    However, in order to implement his project, Macron will firstly need to win the parliamentary majority during the French parliamentary elections scheduled for June 11 and 18, according to CEVIPOF's senior researcher.

    French far-right presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen exits a voting booth before casting her ballot in Henin Beaumont, France
    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    'Five More Years of Failure': UKIP Leader Says Macron's Policies May Make Le Pen President in 2022 Election
    Le Pen's National Front (FN) party is not capable to challenge Macron’s parliamentary majority, but will stay his main opposition force, Boy claimed.

    "Giving the existing election procedure, it will not have a hundred of elected [members of parliament], they can have 10, 15 maximum. So the National Front is not a threat to the parliamentary majority, which Macron wants. It’s a threat because it’s a very strong, coherent and hostile opposition, which he is obliged to count with," Boy pointed out.

    According to the French Interior Ministry's data, Macron won the second round of the election which took place on Sunday, with 66.1 percent of the ballots against 33.9 percent of voters who had supported Le Pen.

    Media reported earlier on Monday, that Macron's inauguration would take place on Sunday.

    Topic:
    Macron Wins French Presidential Election (33)

    Related:

    Macron's Spotlight Stolen by Mysterious Man Becomes Social Media Hit (VIDEO)
    Trump, French President-Elect Macron to Meet on May 25 at NATO Summit
    May Hopes Macron Recognizes Benefits of Bilateral Treaty on Border Checking
    Tags:
    economic policy, French Presidential Election 2017, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Face of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Female Faces of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok