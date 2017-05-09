Register
08:07 GMT +309 May 2017
Live
    Search
    French president-elect Emmanuel Macron waves at supporters as he arrives on stage before delivering a speech in front of the Pyramid at the Louvre Museum in Paris on May 7, 2017, after the second round of the French presidential election.

    French People in Regions Skeptical About 'President of Rich' Macron

    © AFP 2017/ PHILIPPE WOJAZER
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Macron Wins French Presidential Election (33)
    115420

    Although overwhelming majority of French voters prompted victory to Emmanuel Macron, an independent candidate and former economy minister, average people in the country's regions are rather skeptical about fulfillment of his political program.

    HAYANGE (Sputnik) — On Sunday, Macron won French presidency with 66.1 percent of the votes in the second round of the presidential election. His right-wing rival Marine Le Pen lost with 33.9 percent of the votes.

    Results of the French Presidential Election
    © Sputnik/
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    A Sputnik correspondent went to the department of Moselle in the eastern France, overshadowed by a possible closure of the steel factory giving jobs to the lion share of local population to discover the opinions of the locals about the newly elected president.

    CANDIDATE FROM THE RICH

    People walk past campaign posters of Emmanuel Macron (L), head of the political movement En Marche! (Onwards!), and Marine Le Pen (R), French National Front (FN) political party leader, two of the eleven candidates who run in the 2017 French presidential election, are seen in Paris, France, April 10, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes
    Macron Overcomes Weak Support to Win French Election by Not Being Le Pen
    Average French people living in the country's provinces, such as Moselle department, believe that the newly elected president is unfamiliar with their relevant problems being "the president of the rich."

    The region of Moselle in the eastern France is suffering from a high unemployment rate with those who were lucky enough getting a post in a neighboring Luxembourg. They have to drive almost 40 kilometers (24,8 miles) one way every day and get up at 5a.m. to avoid the traffic.

    "Macron is the president of the rich, and not of the poor. He won’t dare to do what he promised anyway. He promised he will make France rise, but the factory is closing, they are moving it to Poland, it's already done," Antoine Olivier, an employee of the ArcelorMittal steel factory, told the Sputnik correspondent.

    Police officers spray gas on demonstrators during a protest in Paris
    © AP Photo/ Kamil Zihnioglu
    Protests Held in Paris After Macron's Victory in French Presidential Elections
    Macron, who was born to a family of doctors, graduated from the elite Lycee Henri-IV secondary school in Paris and obtained master's degrees in philosophy and public affairs. Before being engaged in his own political movement and running for presidency, he made a distinguished career, serving as the inspector of finances in the French Ministry of Economy, a managing partner at Rothschild & Cie Banque, a deputy secretary-general of the Elysee Palace, as well as the country's minister of the economy, industry and digital affairs.

    Another employee of ArcelorMittal, Jaques Meyer, says that Macron's career disagrees with his stance of being a simple French citizen and doubts whether the young president, a former investment banker who worked for Rothschild, may understand the needs of average compatriots.

    "Several years ago nobody even heard of him. And then he appears hand by hand with Hollande, and then disappears a year ago to create his own party. He worked before for Rothschild bank, and he keeps telling us that he has a poor family. But we don’t believe in that," Meyer said.

    Meyer added that he would not be surprised "if some time we discover he has an offshore account, like [Jerome] Cahuzac."

    Cahuzac is French ex-Junior Minister for the Budget at the Ministry of Economy under Francois Hollande and a member of the National Assembly who resigned after tax fraud allegations, admitting he had an offshore bank account on Seychelles.

    LE PEN SUPPORTERS ACCUSED OF RACISM, EXPECT POVERTY INCREASE

    French far-right presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen exits a voting booth before casting her ballot in Henin Beaumont, France
    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    'Five More Years of Failure': UKIP Leader Says Macron's Policies May Make Le Pen President in 2022 Election
    In the first round of voting in Moselle the right-wing candidate Le Pen, who stressed during her election campaign the idea of returning "national sovereignty" to France, got the majority of the votes.

    Sophie, a mother of two, desperate to find a long-term job contract, said that she has been facing harsh criticism for supporting Le Pen, being unfairly accused of fascism and racism.

    "When we were distributing leaflets of the National Front, people called us fascist and racist. But I’m not racist, I’m against inequality. That’s racism. There are two justice systems, two systems of medical care. Today if you have one health benefit program you get one kind of treatment, if you have another – you receive a completely different one, " Sophie said.

    Meyer stressed that he supported Le Pen, because he was against globalization, and expected further rise of poverty in the French regions.

    "I always voted for Le Pen, I'm not scared to say it. I’m against globalization and capitalization, when big players crush the rest of the world. There will be more suffering and poverty in the French regions. The gap between rich in poor is too big already," Meyer said.

    In order to fulfill his promises Emmanuel Macron now has to get a parliamentary majority in the legislative election in June, where he will face a strong opposition of the existing political blocks, unhappy with his political program.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Macron Wins French Presidential Election (33)

    Related:

    France Awaits Economic Reforms in Labor Market From Macron
    Macron Resigns as En Marche! Leader, Interim Leader Appointed
    World Leaders Congratulate Emmanuel Macron on Winning French Presidency
    Tags:
    election, French Presidential Election 2017, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Face of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Female Faces of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok