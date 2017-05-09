'Immortal Regiment' March in Paris Indicates 'Strong French-Russian Friendship'

PARIS (Sputnik) — Holding of the "Immortal Regiment" march in commemoration of the Second World War soldiers in France is the demonstration of the strong French-Russian ties, Russia' Ambassador to France Alexander Orlov told Sputnik Monday.
"The 'Immortal Regiment' in our environment, in France is as well the demonstration of the strong French-Russian friendship," Orlov said.
He added that this year the Paris parade gathered several hundred people, which is more than in 2016.
"[The march] is a major celebration for us. It is a feeling of the solidarity with the motherland and the major events which are taking place at home," Orlov stressed.
The "Immortal Regiment" is a patriotic initiative that commemorates victory over Nazism in WWII in marches held across Russia and other countries. In 2016, over 2 million people in 42 countries participated in the "Immortal Regiment" marches globally, according to media reports.
