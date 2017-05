PARIS (Sputnik) — Several hundred people gathered at the square for a commemorative rally, carrying flags of Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and other countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) as well as the Banner of Victory.

People unsatisfied with victory of Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential election gathered at the same square, with some protesters carrying banners saying "He is not our president" and "The first enemy of working people."

Earlier in the day, French police used tear gas against protesters in Menilmontant district in eastern Paris.

With all votes counted, Macron won French presidential election with 66.1 percent.