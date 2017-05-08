French MP Reveals How Parties United Against Le Pen Paving Way for Macron Win

© REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard Every Third French Citizen Refused to Support Le Pen, Macron in Runoff Election

In an interview with Sputnik, a deputy from France's centrist political party The Union of Democrats and Independents, Rudy Salles, said that all the Democrats and Republicans in France mobilized their efforts to prevent Marine Le Pen from winning the presidential election.

Le Pen is well known as a strong supporter of France's withdrawal from the EU. Earlier, she vowed to start talks with the European Union's partners on France's membership, or otherwise to hold a referendum on the country's withdrawal from the union. Her candidacy has been criticized by many media outlets and politicians across the EU and within France.

For instance, right before the election incumbent French President Francois Hollande said he would support Emmanuel Macron in the second round of ongoing presidential elections.

"I will vote for Emmanuel Macron," Hollande said in a speech, broadcast by BFMTV television.

A few days before the second round of the election it also became known that half of the supporters of the former presidential candidate from The Republicans' party, Francois Fillon, and 40 percent of those who voted for Jean-Luc Melenchon intend to cast their ballot for Emmanuel Macron in the upcoming presidential run-off, a poll by Odoxa revealed.

According to Salles, the newly elected president will have to make every effort to unite France and the French people. Macron also could play an important role in the process of strengthening the EU, he argued.

"First of all, this is about the Franco-German alliance which could be a solid foundation for the European Union," Salles said, adding that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron are likely to have a "good mutual understanding."

On Sunday, the second round of the French presidential election was held, with Emmanuel Macron winning the runoff with 66.1 percent of the votes. According to official data, more than 20.7 million people gave their votes to Macron. Marine Le Pen received over 10.6 million votes (33.9%).