Register
18:28 GMT +308 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Office worker

    Suffering in Silence: Mental Health Issues Plaguing London City Workers

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 6520

    Mental Health Awareness week has started in the UK, but this time the focus appears to be on those who are working in the City of London. For those suffering from mental ill-health the experience can be an extremely painful one, as it drains and damages the individual who is going through it.

    Statistics have shown that mental health problems cost the UK economy over US$28 billion a year, through lost days working, staff turnover and low productivity.

    According to a Business in the Community (BITC) Mental Health at Work Report 2016, 3 in 4 employees have experienced mental health problems in the workplace; as a result campaigners are calling for the stigma of mental health in the workplace to be broken.

    Findings from the biggest UK-wide survey conducted by Time to Change — a campaign group looking to break the stigma around mental health — showed that 38 percent of respondents had been negatively treated as a result of their mental health problem.

    As a result of the high number of city workers who are prone to mental health issues, the Lord Mayor of London, Andrew Parmley, has launched an appeal called "This is Me in the City," in partnership with Barclays, Business Health, City Mental Health Alliance and Mind. The aim of the campaign is to change attitudes towards mental health in the city by getting organizations to collaborate and build inclusive workplace cultures.

    2016 saw over 75 organizations sign up for the initiative, with 22 of those companies running their own This is Me campaigns.

    "It is just as important for organizations to look after the mental health of their employees, as it is to support their physical health. 'This is Me in the City' aims to breakdown stigmas and dispel myths around mental health, in order to improve our awareness and understanding of employee well-being," Dr Mr. Parmley, said in a recent interview.

    "Working environments in the City of London can be extremely demanding and high-pressured, and it is in the interest of both businesses and their staff to collaborate in order to change the culture around mental health for good," Mr. Parmley added.

    Adam Spreadbury, a financial regulator with the Bank of England, joined via the bank's graduate recruitment scheme 20 years ago. After being ill with bouts of depression, he was forced to go on sick leave. The response from the Bank of England was invaluable, according to Adam, who said that they played a major role in supporting him.

    With strong and visible support from the senior leadership, the bank is fostering a culture in which mental health can be discussed as openly as physical health. In 2012, Mr. Spreadbury helped to set up a mental health network to provide support to colleagues.

    "We try to normalize mental health, if you do struggle, it need not be a problem," Mr. Spreadbury said in a recent interview.

    "The majority of things we have done require time, rather than expense. Raising awareness doesn't cost money. It is about having that conversation and demonstrating the commitment to support staff. The Bank does it because it is the right thing to do. But it also recognizes the business benefit," he added.

    According to Paul Farmer, CEO of Mind, a charity that helps bring awareness of mental health issues to the forefront, employees sharing their own experiences, sends a clear message to other staff that they can do the same. It also encourages employees to talk openly about these issues.

    "It's also really important that staff are reassured that if and when they do speak out, they'll be met with support and understanding, rather than stigma and discrimination," Mr. Farmer said.

    However campaigners believe that more can and should be done to help combat mental health issues. According to BITC, the culture of silence must be broken and employers need to be actively asking employees about how they feel and training relevant people to handle mental health concerns.

    Related:

    'Unacceptable' and 'Avoidable': UK MPs Blast National Suicide Rate
    'Drunkorexia' Epidemic Among Young Brits Who Aren't Eating to Get More Drunk
    Enough is Enough! Report Reveals UK Rife With Sexual Harassment in the Workplace
    Tags:
    employer-employee relationship, taboo, Workers, employees, mental health, public health, employment, illness, City of London, Britain, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Face of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Female Faces of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok