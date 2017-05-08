Register
16:57 GMT +308 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan poses with children during a ceremony to mark the National Sovereignty and Children's Day at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, April 23, 2017.

    EU Chief Juncker Casts Doubt Over Turkish Membership Deal

    © REUTERS/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace
    Europe
    Get short URL
    26420

    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has cast doubt over the likely accession into the EU of Turkey in the light of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's plans to reintroduce the death penalty by another referendum if parliament rejects his proposal to bring it back.

    Turkey's accession into the EU was accelerated as part of the EU-Turkey migrant deal, whereby the EU agreed to pay Turkey US$3.3 billion in aid for refugees if "irregular migrants" — those denied or refusing asylum in Greece — were returned to camps in Turkey in an effort to stem the flow of refugees crossing into Europe.

    Migrants demonstrate inside the Moria registration centre on the Greek island of Lesbos.
    © REUTERS/ Giorgos Moutafis
    EU Commission Says No Alternatives to EU-Turkey Migrant Deal Exist as Agreement's Future Unclear

    However, the deal has faltered ever since Erdogan imposed a crackdown on the media and opposition forces — especially following the failed coup in July 2016. Relations between the EU and Ankara worsened after Erdogan threatened to reintroduce the death penalty.

    Juncker told the German newspaper Rheinischen Post, May 8, the move "would be the reddest of all red lines."

    Talks Halted

    Syrian refugees stand inside the Moria camp during the demostration against the deal between EU and Turkey, on March 24, 2016 in Lesbos.
    © AFP 2017/ Fabio Bucciarelli
    EU-Turkey Migration Deal Failed Model for Further Agreements – MSF
    Turkey voted in a referendum, April 16, to abolish the role of prime minister and replace the parliamentary system with an executive presidency in a move that critics have condemned as a power grab by Erdogan. The vote — passed by 51.4 percent to 48.6 percent — drew criticism from politicians in the EU, who called for the talks over Turkish accession into the EU to be halted.

    The leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) group Guy Verhofstadt called on the European Council and Commission to stop accession talks and open the path to a new association agreement with Ankara. 

    "Turkish accession is not realistic any more. Therefore, we must find a way to live with Turkey, cooperate with the government and engage with the Turkish people. It is time the Council and Commission stop the accession talks and open the path to a new association agreement.

    "At the same time, with view to the 48 percent who voted against abolishing of Turkish parliamentary democracy, we must insist that this new relationship, and in particular the upgraded customs union, is only possible if Turkey fulfils its obligations as a Member of Council of Europe," said Verhofstadt.

    MEP Alexander Lambsdorff, Vice-President of the European Parliament on Human Rights and Democracy and ALDE shadow rapporteur on Turkey, said: "Turkey does not fulfil the Copenhagen criteria any more that are key for opening the path towards EU accession.

    "We cannot afford to carry on with a process that has lost its credibility on both sides. A new association agreement, on the other hand, will provide the EU with additional leverage as Turkey has real interests in deepening economic cooperation and introducing visa liberalization," he said.

    Related:

    EU Chief Calls for Reset in EU-Turkey Relations Following Referendum
    EU-Turkey Migrant Deal Keeps Working Despite Criticism - EU Commissioner
    Deterioration of EU-Turkey Relations to Harm Cyprus Reunion Process - Ambassador
    EU Commission Says No Viable Alternatives to EU-Turkey Migrant Deal Exist
    Migrants, Supporters Protest Against EU-Turkey Migrant Deal on Greek Lesbos
    Tags:
    EU-Turkey migrant deal, media freedom, refugee crisis, migrant crisis, EU membership, freedom of speech, death penalty, Turkish referendum, coup attempt in Turkey, Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), European Union, Guy Verhofstadt, Juncker, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Europe, Turkey, Ankara, Brussels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Face of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Female Faces of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok