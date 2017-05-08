Register
16:57 GMT +308 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, addresses staff at a GlaxoSmithKline toothpaste factory in Maidenhead, April 21, 2017.

    UK PM Reaffirms Pledge to Reduce Annual Net Migration to Fewer Than 100,000

    © REUTERS/ Leon Neal
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 41 0 0

    The UK Conservative Party intends to keep the 'tens of thousands' target for reducing the net migration, which is affecting the most vulnerable groups of UK residents, Prime Minister Theresa May, the leader of the Conservatives, said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The prime minister said that the effects of the migration were felt most acutely by those who were "on the lower end of the income scale."

    "I think it is important that we continue, we will continue to say that we do want to bring net migration down to sustainable levels. We believe that is the tens of thousands," May said during a campaign visit in London, in a speech posted by the BBC broadcaster.

    Brexit
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Over 50% of Small UK Firms Worry About Impact of Brexit on EU Migrant Workforce
    On Sunday, UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd told the BBC Radio 5 Live that it would be right to look at the targets for immigration again as the situation had changed after the United Kingdom decided to leave the European Union.

    Rudd also reportedly said that the immigration inflow would have to be managed in accordance with the needs of UK businesses.

    The Conservative Party won last year’s general elections on a campaign pledge to reduce net migration to Britain to below 100,000. According to the government's latest Migration Statistics Quarterly Report issued in February, the 2016 net migration was estimated to be 273,000.

    The United Kingdom is scheduled to hold a general election on June 8.

    Related:

    Foreign Students at British Universities Fall Due to UK Migration Cap
    Santos Reaches Out to Post-Brexit Britain | EU-Turkey Migrant Deal Under Fire
    Religious Leaders Plea for British PM to Take in Parentless Calais Migrant Kids
    Anti-migrant Stickers, Racist Graffiti - Are Refugees Really Welcome in Britain?
    Tags:
    migrants, Theresa May, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Face of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Female Faces of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok