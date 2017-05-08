Only 43.6% of Registered Voters Supported Macron as Abstention Rate Reached 25%

© REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes Over Half of Russians Follow French Elections - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The abstention rate at the second round of the French presidential election, held on Sunday, reached 25.44 percent among the people registered to vote, which led to independent candidate Emmanuel Macron winning the vote without the absolute majority, the French Interior Ministry said Monday.

Macron won the second round of the election with a relative majority of 66.1 percent of the votes, but failed to reach the absolute one, with only 43.63 percent of all registered voters supporting him.

Macron's rival, Marine Le Pen, the candidate from the National Front party, had 33.9 percent of the voters who cast their ballots back her, which translated into 22.38 percent of all registered voters.

The French Constitutional Council is expected to confirm the results within one week. Incumbent President Francois Hollande will officially transfer power to Macron on Sunday.

In 2012 runoff, 19.65 percent of the voters abstained, in 2007, 16.03 percent of the registered voters did, while in 2002, the abstention reached 20.29 percent.