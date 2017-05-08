Register
16:57 GMT +308 May 2017
    Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose for the photograph in Le Touquet, France, April 22, 2017, on the eve of the first round of presidential election.

    Mrs. Macron: From Drama Teacher to First Lady of France

    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    Topic:
    Macron Wins French Presidential Election (17)
    As newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron celebrated his victory over the Front National candidate Marine Le Pen on May 7, his wife, a former drama teacher who first met Macron when he was only 15-years-old and she was 40, stood alongside him as a pinnacle piece to his campaign.

    First Lady, Brigitte Macron, who according to Emmanuel Macron had been coaching her husband throughout the campaign, is now positioned and ready for the bigger stage.

    "Brigitte, always present, and even more now, without whom I would not be me," Macron told the crowd.  

    Brigitte Macron (née Trogneux) has been a constant presence at Macron's side throughout the campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

    This is not the first time, Brigitte has had to coach her husband. The couple met when Mr. Macron was a 15-year-old drama student at a school in Amiens, northern France. His future wife directed him in a school play.

    French President elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris, France May 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    French President elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris, France May 7, 2017.
    Rumors began to circulate about their relationship and as a result Macron's parents moved him away to complete his education at the Lycee Henri IV in Paris. However, according to sources, when young Macron left, he told Brigitte that he would be back.

    "You cannot get rid of me. I will come back and I will marry you," he said, according to his biographers.

    The pair eventually married in 2007, when he was nearly 30 and she 54-years old.

    Emmanuel Macron (L), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, casts his ballot in the first round of 2017 French presidential election at a polling station in Le Touquet, northern France, April 23, 2017. At C, his wife Brigitte Trogneux.
    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Trogneux

    The couple have been ridiculed for the 25-year age difference and have claimed that the media are bias as they have failed to point out that US President Donald Trump and his wife and Melania, who also have a 25-year age gap, have not faced similar scrutiny.

    Mr. Macron promises in time to define the First Lady's role and develop a suitable job description for her.

    However, it is expected that the former teacher will focus on education reform.

    "She will concentrate on work for autistic and disadvantaged kids, out of the political firing line," Candice Nedelec, co-author of a biography of the couple, told The Times.

    Tags:
    First Lady, wife, politics, elections, French Presidential Election 2017, En Marche, Brigitte Macron, Emmanuel Macron, Europe, France
