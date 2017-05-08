Macron Intends to Take 'Tough' Stand in Brexit Negotiations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the adviser, nobody was interested in "hard Brexit," a "new relationship" was required instead.

"We have divergent interests on some aspects of the [Brexit] negotiations, so there would be a tough negotiation and [Macron] would be tough," Pisani-Ferry told the BBC Radio 4 broadcaster.

Pisani-Ferry added that Macron would definitely not want to "punish" the United Kingdom during the Brexit negotiations and noted that the United Kingdom and France had common interests, including security and economy.

According to the final count of the votes, Macron won French presidency with 66.1 percent of the votes.