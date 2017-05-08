London Underground Staff Launches 24-Hour Strike Over Colleague Firing Dispute

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Telegraph reported that the members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at the station left at 10 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT) protesting the sacking of a staff member and disciplining of two others following an incident involving a fare dodger.

"Our members are standing up in support of their victimised colleagues at London Bridge and with LU [London Underground] making it absolutely clear they have no interest in the principles of natural justice, we have no option at all but to take this industrial action," RMT general secretary Mick Cash told the media.

​The union maintains that the staff should have been commended for the way it dealt with the incident involving a dodger who had allegedly turned violent after he was asked to pay for the service, while the LU explains the sacking of an employee by his "unacceptable conduct when dealing with a member of the public," according to the newspaper.

The latest labor disagreement between the LU and the unions took place in late March as the authority prevented Night Tube drivers from moving to vacant full-time positions for at least 18 months.