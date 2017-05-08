Macron Wins French Presidential Election With 66.1% of Votes - Final Results

© AP Photo/ Christophe Ena, POOL What Future Awaits France Under New President Macron?

Independent candidate Emmanuel Macron won the second round of the French presidential election with 66.1 percent of the votes, the country's Interior Ministry said Monday, after all ballots have been processed.

According to the ministry, the candidate of the National Front party, Marine Le Pen, gained 33.9 percent of the votes, which corresponds to 10.6 million of the voters, while 20.7 million voted for Macron.

The ministry figures showed that a little over three million used "blank" ballots, their envelopes either empty or containing a blank page, without either candidate's name. A little over a million ballots were considered defective.

Le Pen has already congratulated her rival.

The polling stations opened in France at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday. In the second round of the vote, two candidates faced each other: independent Emmanuel Macron, the leader of "En Marche!" movement, who got 24 percent of the votes in the first round, and right-wing Marine Le Pen, who came second with 21 percent of the votes.