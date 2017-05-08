Register
12:24 GMT +308 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    French independent centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron casts his ballot in the presidential runoff election in Le Touquet, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017.

    What Future Awaits France Under New President Macron?

    © AP Photo/ Christophe Ena, POOL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    247132

    Despite winning the French presidential election by a wide margin of almost 66 percent, Emmanuel Macron is now the president of a country bitterly divided between the far-left, center-left, center-right and far-right segments of French society. Many in France believe that such a victory is not enough to guarantee a strong presidency.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Putin Congratulates Macron on Victory in French Presidential Election - Kremlin
    A poll conducted just days before the May 7 vote, revealed that many felt “forced” to vote for Macron, whose economic program appeals to a mere one-third even of his very own supporters.

    Forty-seven percent of respondents said that they don’t like Macron as a person.

    Macron and Russia

    During a 2016 visit to Moscow as Economics Minister, Emmanuel Macron spoke about the need to lift the Western sanctions against Russia. However, with the prospects of winning the French presidency becoming increasingly feasible, his relations with Russia began to sour.

    In February 2017, Macron accused Russia of hacking into the servers of his En Marche! movement. No evidence of such attacks was ever produced though. Moreover, a member of Macron’s team said that the purported hack attack had actually originated in Ukraine.

    Similar mentions of alleged Russian hacking of En Marche! activists came in April 2017 and again with a similar result.

    During the first round of the French presidential election on April 23, Emmanuel Macron’s campaign denied accreditation to Russia’s Sputnik and RT.

    On May 3, Macron said that, if elected, he would never bend under “Putin’s diktat.”  He also named the United States, not Russia, as France’s main partner in the war on terror.

    President of a status quo

    Emmanuel Macron’s longtime love affair with the Socialist ideals of his boss, Francois Hollande, started to wane last year when the would-be president started to criticize the incumbent for dragging his feet on promised liberal, pro-business reforms and on rolling back state-guaranteed social benefits.

    French president-elect Emmanuel Macron waves at supporters as he arrives on stage before delivering a speech in front of the Pyramid at the Louvre Museum in Paris on May 7, 2017, after the second round of the French presidential election.
    © AFP 2017/ PHILIPPE WOJAZER
    NATO Secretary General Congratulates Macron on Victory in French Election
    The business community’s enthusiasm about Macron’s dissident ideas proved short lived though, as it appeared that the future president was neither going to increase the 35-hour workweek nor refrain from creating new jobs in the state sector.

    Despite Macron’s criticism of the ruling Socialists’ domestic and foreign policy, it still looks like there will be no shortage of Hollande cohorts in his new Cabinet.

    Macron and Islam

    Pained and frightened by the long spate of terror attacks that have claimed more than 200 lives during President François Hollande’s five-years in power, many in France hoped that their new president would make security one of his top priorities.

    However, it looks like Macron has nothing new to offer to fend off the threat posed by radical Islam.

    This lack of purpose is partly explained by the fact that from the very start of his political career Macron has always leaned on the support of the country’s Muslim community.

    In November 2015, he said that convicted terrorists should be allowed to retain their French citizenship.

    In 2016, he criticized an official ban on full-body "burkini" swimsuits worn by some Muslim women, and in 2017 he raised many eyebrows by saying that “There is no such thing as French culture. There is culture in France, and it is diverse.”

    Emmanuel Macron’s victory also means that UOIF – an influential Islamic association with close links to the Muslim Brotherhood and which Marine Le Pen and Francois Fillon both pledged to outlaw — will continue its work in France.

    This means that by leaning on the support of the country’s Muslim community, Emmanuel Macron is keeping alive the policy of Francois Hollande, whose election in 2012 was at least partly due to the “Muslim vote.”

    Macron
    © AFP 2017/ Philippe Lopez
    Macron Says France Facing Task of Strengthening Economy, Security
    Emmanuel Macron won Sunday’s presidential election in France becoming the country’s youngest head of state since Napoleon. 

    The 39-year-old leader of the centrist En Marche! movement, Macron won in the second round with over 66 percent of votes, beating his far-right National Front rival Marine Le Pen, who ended up with almost 34 percent.

    In the first-round vote on April 23, Emmanuel Macron got 24 percent of the votes with Marine Le Pen coming in second with 21 percent.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Macron Says France Facing Task of Strengthening Economy, Security
    What to Expect From France After Sunday's Presidential Run-Off
    Tags:
    Muslim vote, economic program, divisions, politics, election, OUIF, En Marche, French National Front Party, Hollande, Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, Francois Fillon, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Corgi, Reindeer and Guinea Pig: Animals Serving in Police Around the World
    Corgi, Reindeer and Guinea Pig: Animals Serving in Police Around the World
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    Preliminary Results of the French Presidential Election
    Preliminary Results of French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok