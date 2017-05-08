Putin Congratulates Macron on Victory in French Presidential Election - Kremlin

© AFP 2017/ PHILIPPE WOJAZER NATO Secretary General Congratulates Macron on Victory in French Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated French President-elect Emmanuel Macron on winning the second round of the election and confirmed readiness for constructive work on topical issues.

"The President of Russia confirmed his readiness for constructive joint work on topical issues on bilateral, regional and global agenda, expressing confidence that it corresponded to the core interests of the people of Russia and France," the Kremlin's statement read.

Putin noted in a congratulatory cable that Macron was entrusted with leading the country in a period "difficult for Europe and for the whole global community."

"The increasing threats of terrorism and violent extremism are followed by the escalation of local conflicts and destabilization of entire regions. In these circumstances, it is especially important to overcome mutual distrust and join efforts to ensure international stability and security," the cable said, as quoted by the Kremlin's website.

According to the French Interior Ministry, Macron won the second round of the election held on Sunday with 66.06 percent of the votes.