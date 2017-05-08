NATO Secretary General Congratulates Macron on Victory in French Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg congratulated on Monday Emmanuel Macron on his victory in the French presidential election.

"Congratulations @EmmanuelMacron on your victory. Looking forward to welcoming you at #NATOmeeting on May 25 to reinforce transatlantic bond," Stoltenberg posted on his official Twitter account.

​The second round of French presidential election was held on Sunday. According to the French Interior Ministry, centrist Macron won the election with 66.06 percent of votes with 99.99 percent of ballots counted.