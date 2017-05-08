Tusk Claims French People Said ‘No’ to Tyranny of Fake News by Choosing Macron

© Sputnik/ Kristina Afanasyeva Fake News? French Media Boycotts Le Pen Election Night Party Amid Press Ban

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — By choosing Emmanuel Macron as the next President of France, the French voted against the ‘tyranny’ of fake news, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Sunday.

"Congratulations, Emmanuel Macron. Congratulations to French people for choosing Liberty, Equality and Fraternity over tyranny of fake news," Tusk wrote on Twitter.

According to the preliminary results of the French presidential run-off, released by the country’s Interior Ministry, leader of the En Marche! movement Emmanuel Macron is winning with 62.78 percent of votes, while right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen received 37.22 percent, with some 70 percent of the ballots counted.