Tusk Claims French People Said ‘No’ to Tyranny of Fake News by Choosing Macron

"Congratulations, Emmanuel Macron. Congratulations to French people for choosing Liberty, Equality and Fraternity over tyranny of fake news," Tusk wrote on Twitter.
According to the preliminary results of the French presidential run-off, released by the country’s Interior Ministry, leader of the En Marche! movement Emmanuel Macron is winning with 62.78 percent of votes, while right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen received 37.22 percent, with some 70 percent of the ballots counted.
