UK Prime Minister May, Macron Discuss Brexit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier on Sunday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated French presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron on his victory in the run-off, expressing readiness for joint work.

"This evening the Prime Minister [May] spoke to [French] President-elect Macron to warmly congratulate him on his election victory. … The leaders briefly discussed Brexit and the Prime Minister reiterated that the UK wants a strong partnership with a secure and prosperous EU once we leave," the spokesperson said as quoted in a statement on the UK government’s website.

France held presidential election on Sunday. According to the French Interior Ministry, centrist Emmanuel Macron won the election with 66.06 percent of votes after 99.99 percent of ballots counted.