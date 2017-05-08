French Police Detain RT Correspondent Covering Protests in Paris

"Our correspondent in Paris Charlotte Dubenskij has been detained by the police during protests. We learned this from her Twitter and an SMS she sent to one of her colleagues. Now she is unavailable," RT broadcaster said.
Been detained by police at #Protest #Presidentielle2017— Charlotte Dubenskij (@CDubenskij_RT) May 7, 2017
Earlier in the day, media reported that clashes erupted between the demonstrators and the police in Menilmontant area in the 20th District of Paris after first preliminary results of the French presidential election were announced.
