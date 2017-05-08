French Police Detain RT Correspondent Covering Protests in Paris

PARIS (Sputnik) — French police have detained an RT broadcaster correspondent Charlotte Dubenskij who was covering protests in Paris after preliminary results showed Centrist Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the country’s presidential elections, RT broadcaster reported Monday.

"Our correspondent in Paris Charlotte Dubenskij has been detained by the police during protests. We learned this from her Twitter and an SMS she sent to one of her colleagues. Now she is unavailable," RT broadcaster said.

​Earlier in the day, media reported that clashes erupted between the demonstrators and the police in Menilmontant area in the 20th District of Paris after first preliminary results of the French presidential election were announced.