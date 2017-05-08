Police Block Demonstrators Inside Bar in Eastern Paris

PARIS (Sputnik) — French police blocked the bar where anti-fascist activists gathered after the manifestation in the eastern Paris, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Other participants of the demonstration are worried that the police may start storming the building. The police slowly push people away from the entry of to the bar, but so far neither the police nor the demonstrators are taking any action.

© REUTERS/ Vincent Kessler Police Disperse Tear Gas Against Demonstrators in Eastern Paris

Reinforced units of police and gendarmerie are deployed near the bar, the police are equipped with shields and helmets, some are armed with rubber bullets guns.

Late on Sunday, protests erupted in the 20th District of Paris, with the police using tear gas after the demonstrators started throwing bottles at them. The protesters were shouting out slogans against fascists and capitalists.

On Sunday, French voters elected the new president of the country. According to the preliminary results of the French presidential run-off, released by the country’s Interior Ministry, leader of the En Marche! movement Emmanuel Macron is winning with 63.69 percent of votes, while right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen received 36.31 percent, with some 80 percent of the ballots counted.