Register
01:47 GMT +308 May 2017
Live
    Search
    People are seen behind the gate reading Arbeit macht frei (work makes you free) at the entrance to the memorial site of the former Sachsenhausen Nazi concentration camp as they arrive to attend an event to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the camp's liberation, on April 19, 2015 in Oranienburg near Berlin, northeastern Germany.

    Berlin Orders Massive Army Probe After Discovery of Nazi Memorabilia at Barracks

    © AFP 2017/ Maurizio Gambarini
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 84 0 0

    The head of Germany’s armed forces has ordered an inspection of all army properties after investigators probing far-right supporters within the Bundeswehr found Nazi memorabilia at a barracks in the town of Donaueschingen, in the country’s southwest.

    The discovery of a barracks decorated with military awards, propaganda posters and steel helmets dating back to the Wehrmacht era adds to an unfolding scandal revolving around right-wing extremism among German soldiers.

    Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a meeting in Reims, France March 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
    Macron to Visit Merkel in Germany First Thing if Elected
    The probe was launched after similar Nazi-related items, including replicas of Nazi-era machine guns and pistols, were uncovered in the garrison of a 28-year-old army officer identified as Franco Albrecht, who was arrested on suspicion of disguising as a Syrian asylum seeker and plotting racially motivated attacks on refugees.

    German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said last week as she visited barracks in the French town of Illkirch where Albrecht was stationed that she would not tolerate any veneration of the Nazi Wehrmacht in Germany's modern army.

    "We are training people with weapons. It is right that there are higher standards for us," she told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

    This is not the first time Illkirch has found itself at the center of a Nazi-related scandal. In 2012, three soldiers were dismissed after they laid out a four-meter long swastika on the grounds to celebrate their soccer team's victory.

    Displaying the swastika in all possible variants is illegal in modern Germany.

    German Justice Minister Heiko Maas also denounced the display of Nazy regime symbols on military properties, saying that "whoever glorifies the Wehrmacht has no place at all in the Bundeswehr."

    An old man stands in front of a combination of German and Russian national flags prior to a wreath laying ceremony at a Russian War Memorial to commemorate the end of World War II 71 years ago, at the district Tiergarten in Berlin, Germany, Monday, May 9, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Germany and China Vie for Russian Business Amid Trade Boom
    The German army said last month that it was probing 275 suspected cases of right-wing extremism within its ranks. Most of the cases were related to propaganda crimes and racist commentary on the internet.

    Meanwhile, preparations are underway in Russia for one of the country's most popular holidays, Victory Day, celebrated on May 9. The holiday marks the 1945 capitulation of Nazi Germany to the Soviet Union in the Second World War.

    On this day celebrations and commemorative events are held all across Russia, with a spectacular military parade taking place in in Moscow's Red Square.    

    Related:

    Germany's Merkel Congratulates Macron on French Presidential Election Victory
    Germany, EU 'Enabling Ukraine to Refrain From Implementing Minsk Agreements'
    Germany and China Vie for Russian Business Amid Trade Boom
    Tags:
    symbol, memorabilia, Nazi, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Corgi, Reindeer and Guinea Pig: Animals Serving in Police Around the World
    Corgi, Reindeer and Guinea Pig: Animals Serving in Police Around the World
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok