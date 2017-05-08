Melenchon Urges French Citizens to Vote for La France Insoumise

© REUTERS/ Stephane Mahe Melenchon’s Supporters Refuse to Give Votes to Macron

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Jean-Luc Melenchon, head of the left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) who finished forth in the first round of the presidential election, urged the French citizens on Sunday to vote for his party at parliamentary election if they want to sever ties with the past.

"I call on all those who want to sever ties with the past to vote at parliamentary election for La France Insoumise. People, unite, do not give up. This country is condemned neither to the rich nor to the haters," Melenchon wrote on Twitter.

He stressed that their "resistance could be victorious" at the second round of the legislative elections, set for June 18.

Emmanuel Macron is winning the French presidential election with 63.16 percent of votes after 75 percent of ballots counted.