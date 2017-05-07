Hundreds of People Participate in 'Immortal Regiment' March in Stockholm

"Everything went well, people were happy. We were marching with music, sang partisan songs, we had Soviet flags, which left people around frozen with surprise, I think," Sigel said.
She pointed out that the participants of the event gathered near the St. Sergius Orthodox Church, holding banners in Swedish and Russian languages.
The event was held with support of the Russian Embassy n Sweden, the Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriots of Sweden, St. Sergius parish of the Moscow Patriarchate in Stockholm and the Swedish-Russian Friendship society.
The "Immortal Regiment" is a patriotic initiative that commemorates WWII soldiers in marches held across Russia and other countries in early May. In 2016, at least 40 countries housed the "Immortal Regiment" marches.
Sweden holds the march for the third time.
