Sputnik Correspondent Banned From Macron’s Celebration Site in Front of Louvre

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A video published by the agency on Facebook shows that the organizers asked the reporter for her accreditation, with the reporter explaining she was not accredited despite having filed a request.

"Is it because we are from the Sputnik?" she asked, but the organizers refused to answer and abstained from comments.

A total of 1,800 reporters were accredited for the election night event organized by Macron’s team.

Earlier in the day, right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen’s National Front (FN) refused to provide accreditation to the party's election Sunday night event to 15 media, including he French Rue89 and Mediapart, French edition of Buzzfeed, as well as Les Jours, StreetPress, Charlie Hebdo, and Politico.

According to FN, the reason for the accreditation refusal was the "lack of space" for the journalists in the hall at the hunting pavilion of the last French Emperor Napoleon III, located in Vincennes forest to the south-east of Paris, where the FN is set to hold the event.

According to preliminary data announced by the French Interior Ministry after 50 percent of ballots were counted, Macron is winning the French presidential election with 61.7 percent of votes.