Police Disperse Tear Gas Against Demonstrators in Eastern Paris

PARIS (Sputnik) — Clashes between demonstrators erupted in Menilmontant, the 20th district of Paris, on Sunday, after first preliminary results of the French presidential election were announced, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The demonstrators, chanting slogans against the fascists and capitalists, started moving toward police and throwing bottles at the officers, forcing the latter to use the tear gas.

Three plops were reportedly heard before the demonstrators started attacking the police.

All the traffic in the area is blocked.

According to preliminary data announced by the French Interior Ministry after 50 percent of ballots were counted, Macron is winning the French presidential election with 61.7 percent of votes.