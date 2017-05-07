Poll Shows That Macron is Expected to Win French Presidency With 63% of Votes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to report, only 37 percent of voters are set to cast their ballots for right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen.

The first official results of the second round of the French presidential election will be provided by the country's interior ministry at 8 p. m. local time (18:00 GMT). French media outlets are prohibited to publish exit polls data before the official announcement of the election's results.

The polling stations opened in France at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday. In the second round of the vote, two candidates face each other: independent Emmanuel Macron, the leader of "En Marche!" movement, who got 24 percent of the votes in the first round, and right-wing Marine Le Pen, who came second with 21 percent of the votes.

As of 15:00 GMT Sunday, the turnout in the second round of the French presidential election is estimated at 65.30 percent, which is lower than during the first round of the election, held on April 23, when the turnout was 69.42 percent at the same time.

The first round of the election took place on April 23.