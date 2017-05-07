Wikileaks Claims Obama Intervened in French Presidential Vote on Macron's 'Side'

Moreover, the whistleblowing site claimed that Obama ordered the Central Intelligence Agency to "steal" French parties' plans.

"Obama intervened in the French election on the side of Macron after previously ordering CIA to steal parties' plans."

​In February 2017, Wikileaks revealed that all major French political parties were targeted for infiltration by the CIA's human ("HUMINT") and electronic ("SIGINT") spies in the seven months leading up to France's 2012 presidential election. The data was released as part of the 'Vault-7' leaks on CIA's hacking activities.

"Named specifically as targets are the French Socialist Party (PS), the National Front (FN) and Union for a Popular Movement (UMP) together with current President Francois Hollande, then President Nicolas Sarkozy, current round one presidential front runner Marine Le Pen, and former presidential candidates Martine Aubry and Dominique Strauss-Khan," Wikileaks' press release stated.

Earlier, the Macron campaign team said there was a hacker attack on an email of the candidate's representatives, which is why data leakage allegedly had occurred. Francois Hollande called for the results of the investigation to be awaited.

According to the latest exit polls by Belgian RTBF broadcaster, Emmanuel Macron, the leader of En March! movement, is leading in Sunday's second round of the presidential election with up to 65 percent of votes.

The first official results of the second round of the French presidential election will be provided by the country's interior ministry at 8 p. m. local time (18:00 GMT). French media outlets are prohibited to publish exit polls data before the official announcement of the election's results.

The polling stations opened in France at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday. In the second round of the vote, two candidates face each other: independent Emmanuel Macron, the leader of "En Marche!" movement, who got 24 percent of the votes in the first round, and right-wing Marine Le Pen, who came second with 21 percent of the votes.