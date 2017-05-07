Several French, Foreign Media Outlets Accuse FN Party of Press Freedom Violation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the news website, the FN party in particular refused to accredit Rue89, Buzzfeed, Les Jours, StreetPress, Charlie Hebdo, Politico and Mediapart itself.

The official version of the accreditation refusal was due to "lack of space" for the journalists in the hall at the hunting pavilion of the last French Emperor Napoleon III, located in Vincennes forest to the south-east of Paris, where the FN is set to hold the event.

Journalists of those outlets claimed the FN party just did not want to see journalists at the event as there was reportedly room up to 1,000 people in the hall, and called it a violation of freedom of the press.

Earlier in May, the party refused to provide reporters of several news outlets, including Mediapart and the Quotidien program, with the press accreditation necessary to cover the events held by right-wing presidential hopeful and former leader of the FN, Marine Le Pen.

On Sunday, France is choosing between centrist Emmanuel Macron and Le Pen as the country's new president.

The first official results of the second round of the presidential elections will be provided by the country's interior ministry at 8 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT).