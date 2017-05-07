Open Options: Four Possible Outcomes of French Presidential Election

According to Le Parisien, En Marche! leader and ex-Economics Minister Emmanuel Macron is most likely to win, but with different results. One possibility is that he comes out on top with 65 percent of votes against 35 percent gone to Le Pen.

Recent opinion polls also indicate that Marine Le Pen could count on the support of about one-third of French voters.

An IFOP poll put Macron in the lead with 63 percent against 37 percent for Le Pen, and an IPSOS Sopra Steria survey predicted that Le Pen would end up with 38.5 percent against Macron’s 61.5.

In another “possible,” Emmanuel Macron could repeat Jacques Chirac’s resounding 80-20 percent victory over Marine Le Pen’s father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, in the 2002 presidential runoff.

If Marine Le Pen loses out with 45 percent against Macron’s 55, this could amount to “a defeat with a taste of victory.”

Fifty-five percent is enough for Macron to set foot in the Elysee Palace, but not enough to run the country, Le Parisien speculated.

The newspaper did not rule out “an unimaginable” utcome where Le Pen becomes the first past the post with 50.1 percent against Macron’s 49.9.

This would come as an earthquake and not only a political one at that,” le Parisien wrote. It added that winning the Elysee Palace would be only the beginning because, to form a working Cabinet, Le Pen would have to win the parliamentary election in June.

Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron took the top spot in the first round of the French presidential election on April 23, gaining 24.1 percent of votes.

His main rival, far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen, came in second with 21.3 percent.

