Emmanuel Macron Holds Electoral Night Event in Paris

In his speech Emmanuel Macron addressed his rival Marine Le Pen with "republican greeting" and noted the split in the French society. He also said that France will adhere to principles of peace and maintain international balance.

Macon also promised to make every effort to fight terrorism.

Centrist Emmanuel Macron is winning the Sunday French presidential election, Marine Le Pen is leading so far only in seven out of 96 departments of France, notably in Pas-de-Calais, Somme, Oise, Aisne and Ardennes.