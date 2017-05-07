Car Rams Into Group of Cyclists in Southeastern Spain, Killing 2 People

© AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit Palestinian Rams Car Into Civilians Near Jerusalem, Injures One Person

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Confidencial newspaper, the accident took place on the highway between the settlements of Oliva and Denia. A woman drove the car into the group of six cyclists, killing two of them and severely injuring three others.

One of the injured sportsmen in critical condition was transferred by a helicopter to a hospital in Valencia, while other victims were taken to the local hospitals.

According to the newspaper, traces of alcohol and drugs were found in the blood of the 28-year-old woman who drove the car.