Media Denied Access to Brussels' Polling Stations Amid French Presidential Vote

"Access to the polling stations in Brussels is banned for media. No explication by @ConsulFranceBel," the RTL radio station’s reporter Loic Parmentier posted on his Twitter account.
Accès interdit à la presse dans les bureaux de vote de #Bruxelles. Aucune explication du @ConsulFranceBel #RTLinfo #Presidentielles2017 pic.twitter.com/T5bYDz1YmO— Loic Parmentier (@loparm) 7 мая 2017 г.
The French Interior Ministry said the turnout in the runoff is estimated at 28.23 percent as of noon. The first official results will be provided by the Interior Ministry at 8 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT).
The first round of the vote took place on April 23, with Macron gaining 24.01 percent of votes, and Le Pen coming second with 21.3 percent.
