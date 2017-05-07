Police Deployed at Louvre Museum Courtyard in Paris Amid Security Threat

PARIS (Sputnik) – French law enforcement arrived at the Louvre Museum on Sunday afternoon amid a security threat, Sky News reported showing live footage of police cars and people being evacuated.

Live footage posted by RT showed members of the press ordered to leave the area.

Some local journalists said on Twitter that police had found a suspicious camera battery in the courtyard, where Macron's post-election party is scheduled to take place.

Leader of En Marche! movement Emmanuel Macron is running against former National Front party leader, right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen, in the second round of the French presidential elections.

Polling stations opened across France for the runoff on Sunday morning.