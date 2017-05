© AP Photo/ Luca Bruno WWII-Era Bomb Found Off Nice Coast in France

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Rheinische Post newspaper said that the operation on the bombs’ disposal was expected to start in the afternoon and last until the evening.

The local authorities have arranged cultural and sport events for the evacuated citizen and prepared to provide the people with medical care, hot meals and rollaway beds.

In late December, 2016, citizens of the German city of Augsburg also faced a massive evacuation caused by an operation on a WWII bomb disarmament.