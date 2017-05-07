Register
07:35 GMT +307 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A woman walks near election campaign posters for French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, left, and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, in Saint Jean Pied de Port, southwestern France, Friday May 5, 2017

    French Voters Set to Vote in Presidential Run-Off on Sunday

    © AP Photo/ Bob Edme
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Macron, Le Pen Heading to 2nd Round of French Presidential Election (81)
    0 6 0 0

    French voters head to polling stations on Sunday to vote in the second round of presidential election, choosing between right-wing Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The first round of the election took place on April 23, with Macron gaining 24.01 percent of votes, and Le Pen coming second with 21.3 percent.

    The 2017 election campaign became one of the most surprising, marking the first time in the history of the Republic when incumbent President Francois Hollande refused to run for the second term, and alternative candidates outrunning the Socialists and the Republicans in the first round.

    Electoral documents for the upcoming second round of 2017 French presidential election are displayed as registered voters will receive an envelope containing the declarations of faith of each candidate, Emmanuel Macron (R) and Marine Le Pen (L), along with the two ballot papers for the May 7 second round of the French presidential election, in Nice, France, May 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard
    Voter Turnout in President Election in French Guiana Higher Than in First Round
    THE EIGHTH PRESIDENT OF THE FIFTH REPUBLIC

    The president of France is elected for a term of five years, with the citizens that are 18 and older being eligible to vote. This year, at the 11th presidential election in the history of the Fifth Republic, about 47 million people are eligible to vote.

    The polling station will open at 8 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT) and will close at 7 p.m., with the big cities voting until 8 p.m. The first official results will be provided by the Interior Ministry at 8 p.m., and if the dynamics is clear, the name of the next president of France will be known in the first hour after the polling stations close.

    EMMANUEL MACRON

    Independent candidate Emmanuel Macron, the founder and leader of the "En Marche!" movement and the former economy minister, positions himself as an alternative candidate, but still is considered as a man from the system.

    According to his election program, Macron seeks to initiate a great investment plan, envisaging 50 billion euros of public investment over five years. The money would be allocated for a number of economic goals, like training and acquiring skills necessary to find jobs, or the development and support of agriculture producers. The funding will also be used for reaching environmental and energy targets, particularly in the development of renewable energy sources.

    The logo of the website specialised in publishing secret documents WikiLeaks
    © AFP 2017/ THOMAS COEX
    WikiLeaks Found Russian Company’s Employee Name in Macron Camp’s Leaked Emails
    He also intends, if elected, to try to eliminate the wage gap between female and male employees by publishing a list of firms, which discriminate its workers on the basis of gender, as well as to cut the corporate tax from 33.3 percent to 25 percent.

    Macron plans to reduce the unemployment rate to 7.7 percent from the current 10 percent by 2020, increase military spending up to 2 percent from the current 1.79 percent, and calls for a more active fight against terrorism. He has also said that he wants to hire an additional 10,000 police officers and give them more authority.

    Macron is a firm supporter of European integration and considers defending the interests of the European Union and its citizens his priority, especially after Brexit. However, ahead of the second round he stated that the European Union has to be reformed or will face perspectives of Frexit, as the French were full of "anger" at the union.

    As for Russia, Macron considers it a "working partner" on "regional issues," in particular on the Ukrainian and Syrian crises. Macron also supports the idea of maintaining the sanctions regime against Russia, linking it with the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

    MARINE LE PEN

    One of the key points of Le Pen’s election program is the referendum on Frexit. The right-wing candidate has repeatedly spoken of the need to return the "four sovereignties" – territorial, economic, monetary and legal.

    The right-wing candidate calls for restoring the national border and leaving the Schengen zone, as well as returning passport checks to the French borders of other EU states and re-introducing the national currency within the first two years after the election.

    Le Pen seeks to reduce the number of immigrants in the country, in particular by curbing asylum for requests made abroad in French consulates and decreasing migration to a net 10,000 people per year. She also suggests removing birthright citizenship and to make it impossible for undocumented immigrants to legalize their stay in the country.

    As for security policy, Le Pen calls for establishing "rule of order everywhere and for everyone," promising to hire additional 15,000 police officers.

    The right-wing candidate also believes that France should not participate in free trade agreements like the Transatlantic Free Trade Agreement (TAFTA) between Europe and North America, or the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with Canada.

    Le Pen believes that France needs to reach balance in relations with the United States and Russia, and normalize the relations with Moscow in order for Europe to be able to "look into the bright future."

    PREDICTABLE OUTCOME?

    According to the latest Ifop opinion poll, Macron in expected to win the run-off with 63 percent of the votes, while Le Pen is set to receive support of 37 percent of the voters.

    On Wednesday, following the last round of debates, opinion polls showed that 63 percent of viewers believed Macron was more convincing than Le Pen, and only 34 percent thought that Le Pen was more successful than her opponent.

    However, with the debates being considered unpopular, the turnout is expected to be lower than in the first round. This could work in favor of Le Pen, as her supporters tend to be more active than those of Macron.

    Police officers take positions near the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, after a fatal shooting in which a police officer was killed along with an attacker, Thursday, April 20, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Thibault Camus
    French Police Put 3 People on Wanted List on Suspicion of Preparing Terrorist Attack Ahead of Presidential Run-Off
    SECURITY

    According to the Interior Ministry, "unprecedented" security measures will be taken during the run-off, with some 50,000 policemen and 7,000 army personnel being deployed to ensure citizens' safety.

    Several protest actions are expected to be held by the citizens unsatisfied with the election results, and such protests usually result in clashes with the police.

    Another issue is the security of the events planned to be held by the candidates after the results are announced. Macron is bringing together his supporters at the square in front of Louvre in the center of Paris, and Le Pen plans to hold the meeting in the former hunting pavilion of last French emperor Napoleon III in the Bois de Vincennes (Vincennes Forest) in the south-east of the city.

    Topic:
    Macron, Le Pen Heading to 2nd Round of French Presidential Election (81)

    Related:

    Neither Macron, Nor Le Pen: French Left Lambasts Presidential Candidates
    Group of Masked People Storm Macron’s Movement Office in France’s Lyon
    Tags:
    election, Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Home of Russian Alligators: The Place Where Ka-52 Attack Helicopters Are Built
    Home of Russian Alligators: The Place Where Ka-52 Attack Helicopters Are Built
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok