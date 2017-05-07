Three People on Wanted List on Suspicion of Preparing Terrorist Attack in France

© AFP 2017/ PATRICK KOVARIK Man Shot Dead Near Paris Ahead of French Presidential Run-Off

French police told Sputnik that it had put 3 people on wanted list on suspicion of preparing terrorist attack ahead of presidential run-off.

"Yesterday, on May 6, the French police have issued a wanted list that includes three people suspected of preparing a terrorist attack on the French territory," the official said.

The police official specified that among the suspects were two citizens of Belgium, Bilal Al Marchori and Tarik Jadaoun, and an Afghan national Zabihullah Sarwari.

🔴TERRORISME ALERTE NATIONALE

Attentat imminent selon les services de police et contre-terrorisme.

3 hommes recherchés. pic.twitter.com/ibF4XS6f0l — Jean-Paul Louis Ney (@jpney) May 6, 2017

​The official added that the bulletins were also published in the social networks.