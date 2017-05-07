Three People on Wanted List on Suspicion of Preparing Terrorist Attack in France

"Yesterday, on May 6, the French police have issued a wanted list that includes three people suspected of preparing a terrorist attack on the French territory," the official said.
The police official specified that among the suspects were two citizens of Belgium, Bilal Al Marchori and Tarik Jadaoun, and an Afghan national Zabihullah Sarwari.
The official added that the bulletins were also published in the social networks.
