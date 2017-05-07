Voter Turnout in President Election in French Guiana Higher Than in First Round

© AP Photo/ Bob Edme France Tries to Boost Voter Turnout During Sunday’s Presidential Run-Off

PARIS (Sputnik) — The voter turnout in French Guiana, France's overseas region, reached 41.19 percent in the final round of French presidential election on Saturday as of 5 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT), the France-Guyane media outlet reported Saturday.

In the first round in late April, the turnout at the same time amounted to 37.31 percent, France-Guyane said.

The final round of French presidential election in Metropolitan France will take place on Sunday. The first round took place on April 23, in which independent candidate Emmanuel Macron came first with 24.01 percent of the votes, followed by right-wing Marine Le Pen with 21.3 percent.

According to the latest Ifop-Fiducial poll conducted for Paris Match, CNews and Sud Radio published on Friday, Macron is leading the race with 63 percent, while Le Pen may get 37 percent.