Rallies Against, in Support of Immigration Took Place in London on Saturday

LONDON (Sputnik) — Several dozen of people gathered outside the Home Office’s headquarters for UK Visas and Immigration in East Croydon, protesting against the government’s immigration policies. The protesters, whose number was estimated by the media as 40 people, lined along the road and chanted slogans, such as "Say No to Sharia."

Not far from the site, another rally was held in support of migrants, with around 400 people having gathered together under the slogan "Refugees Welcome Here."

According to the UK Home Office data released in February, about 30,000 asylum applications were filed in the United Kingdom in 2016.