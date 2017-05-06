Prince Trubetskoy Plans to Vote for Le Pen, Says Macron 'Came Out of Blue'

–

PARIS (Sputnik)Prince Alexander Trubetskoy, who lives in France, told Sputnik on Saturday that he would vote for right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen in the second round of French presidential election as her rival Emmanuel Macron is not trustworthy.

"I will vote for Le Pen. I think, the fact that she is in an alliance with [France Arise party leader Nicolas] Dupont-Aignan, who has more experience, says that they could achieve something together," the prince said.

According to the prince, independent candidate Macron, who "came out of the blue," is backed by a lobby that includes current president Francois Hollande.

"I simply do not trust them," the prince said.

Last week, Le Pen announced she would make ex-presidential hopeful Dupont-Aignan her prime minister should she win the presidency. Dupont-Aignan, who won 4.7 percent of the vote in the first round of election, said that under the governance deal with Le Pen, his policy proposals would be incorporated in her campaign.

The prince added that Macron was more likely to win, "especially after this week when the debates failed completely."

On Wednesday, Macron and Le Pen held the last debates ahead of the Sunday’s election. Over 60 percent of the viewers found Macron more convincing than Le Pen, and only 34 percent thought that Le Pen was more successful than her opponent.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!