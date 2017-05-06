Register
19:27 GMT +306 May 2017
    Electoral documents for the upcoming second round of 2017 French presidential election are displayed as registered voters will receive an envelope containing the declarations of faith of each candidate, Emmanuel Macron (R) and Marine Le Pen (L), along with the two ballot papers for the May 7 second round of the French presidential election, in Nice, France, May 3, 2017

    Prince Trubetskoy Plans to Vote for Le Pen, Says Macron 'Came Out of Blue'

    © REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard
    Topic:
    Macron, Le Pen Heading to 2nd Round of French Presidential Election (80)
    110240

    Prince Trubetskoy said that he would vote for right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen in the second round of French presidential election.

    New official posters for the candidates for the 2017 French presidential election, Emmanuel Macron (L), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and Marine Le Pen (R), French National Front (FN) political party leader, are displayed in Fontaines-sur-Saone, near Lyon, France, April 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Robert Pratta
    What to Expect From France After Sunday's Presidential Run-Off
    PARIS (Sputnik) Prince Alexander Trubetskoy, who lives in France, told Sputnik on Saturday that he would vote for right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen in the second round of French presidential election as her rival Emmanuel Macron is not trustworthy.

    "I will vote for Le Pen. I think, the fact that she is in an alliance with [France Arise party leader Nicolas] Dupont-Aignan, who has more experience, says that they could achieve something together," the prince said.

    According to the prince, independent candidate Macron, who "came out of the blue," is backed by a lobby that includes current president Francois Hollande.

    "I simply do not trust them," the prince said.

    Last week, Le Pen announced she would make ex-presidential hopeful Dupont-Aignan her prime minister should she win the presidency. Dupont-Aignan, who won 4.7 percent of the vote in the first round of election, said that under the governance deal with Le Pen, his policy proposals would be incorporated in her campaign.

    The prince added that Macron was more likely to win, "especially after this week when the debates failed completely."

    On Wednesday, Macron and Le Pen held the last debates ahead of the Sunday’s election. Over 60 percent of the viewers found Macron more convincing than Le Pen, and only 34 percent thought that Le Pen was more successful than her opponent.

    Tags:
    elections, Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, France
