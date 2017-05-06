Register
19:27 GMT +306 May 2017
Live
    Search
    New official posters for the candidates for the 2017 French presidential election, Emmanuel Macron (L), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and Marine Le Pen (R), French National Front (FN) political party leader, are displayed in Fontaines-sur-Saone, near Lyon, France, April 30, 2017

    Russian Imperial Guard Descendant Opts for Empty Ballot at French Election

    © REUTERS/ Robert Pratta
    Europe
    Get short URL
    15501

    A descendant of a Russian Imperial Guard officer, Secretary General of the French Association of Russian Imperial Guard Commemoration, Georges Van Veen, said that he will cast an empty ballot during the second round of French pressidential elecions in order to demonstrate a disinterest in the remaining candidates.

    PARIS (Sputnik) – A direct descendant of a Russian Imperial Guard officer, Secretary General of the French Association of Russian Imperial Guard Commemoration (Association du Souvenir de la Garde Imperiale Russe), Georges Van Veen, told Sputnik that he is against both French centrist presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron and his right-wing rival Marine Le Pen.

    French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron presents his program
    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    'New France': What Kind of Country Emmanuel Macron Seeks to Build
    On April 23, Macron and Le Pen became the two top contenders in the first round of the French presidential election. Macron won the first round with 24.01 percent, while Le Pen came second with 21.3 percent. The runoff will take place on Sunday, May 7.

    "I do not want either Macron or Le Pen. If [The Republicans party nominee Francois] Fillon, or another right-wing candidate were to remain, it would be much better," Van Veen told Sputnik, explaining that he plans to cast an empty ballot on Sunday.

    Van Veen said that casting an empty ballot demonstrates a clear disinterest in the remaining candidates.

    "When they start counting, it will be obvious that people went to vote, but had no interest [in either candidate]. I am not a political expert, but that’s what I think," Georges Van Veen, who currently lives in Paris, said.

    LE PEN’S CHANCES SLIM

    On Friday, the last campaign day, an OpinionWay poll showed that Macron was projected to win in the Sunday runoff with 62 percent of the votes against Le Pen’s 38 percent. The poll also showed 78 percent of those surveyed believed that Macron would be elected president. Meanwhile, a Friday Ipsos poll projected that Macron would win with 61.5 percent against Le Pen’s 38.5 percent.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader, delivers a statement on US election results at the party headquarters in Nanterre, France, November 9, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    'Restore Order in Five Years': What Future Marine Le Pen Wants for France
    Van Veen told Sputnik that Le Pen is unlikely to become the next French president, but if it does happen, it could lead to chaos.

    "If Marine Le Pen makes it, there will be riots and protests in France, it will be horrible," Van Veen claimed.

    At the start of this week, numerous rallies were held across France. Demonstrations were organized by France’s national trade unions against Le Pen on Monday. Protests against both Le Pen and Macron were also held in several French cities.

    On Friday, the last campaign day, a dozen of Greenpeace activists were detained for placing a banner with the French republican slogan "Liberty, Equality and Fraternity" and the word "Resist" on the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The message was aimed at urging French voters not to support Le Pen.

    On Saturday, over a dozen activists stormed the office of Macron’s En Marche! movement in the city of Lyon.

    MACRON’S WEAK APPEAL

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, casts her ballot in the first round of 2017 French presidential election at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, April 23, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol
    French Right-Wing Presidential Candidate Marine Le Pen
    Georges Van Veen told Sputnik that he shares some of the French voters’ dissatisfaction with both Macron and Le Pen.

    "I will vote with an empty ballot," Van Veen said, admitting, nonetheless, that "an empty ballot will not bring anything, of course."

    Le Pen stressed on RTL radio on Friday that Macron’s program is that of "social destruction" and deregulation. She claimed that Macron was a candidate of the oligarchs, adding that the social situation in France would only aggravate should he become new president.

    Le Pen has promised to renegotiate France’s EU membership or hold a nation-wide referendum on leaving the European Union if elected, while Macron has expressed pro-European views, at the same time calling for reforms that would prevent a possible "Frexit."

    According to a Thursday Elabe poll, Macron was identified as the winner of the final Wednesday election debate, with 63 percent of respondents saying he was more convincing than former National Front party leader Le Pen.

    People walk past campaign posters of Marine Le Pen (L), French National Front (FN) political party leader, and Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche! (Onwards!), two of the eleven candidates who run in the 2017 French presidential election in Paris, France, April 10, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes
    Macron's Chances to Defeat Le Pen in French Presidential Run-Off Up by 2.5% - Ipsos Poll
    An Odoxa poll showed on Friday that Macron’s chances to defeat Le Pen in the second round of the presidential election had gone up by 3 percent over the past week.

    The memory of the Russian Imperial Guard is carefully preserved in France by descendants of soldiers and officers. In 1914, during World War I, Leib Guard regiments helped the Allies by launching an offensive on the Eastern Front.

    Related:

    French Electoral Watchdog Warns Media Against Circulating Macron Leaks
    Hours Before French Election, Macron Claims to Be Victim of Hack
    French Police Arrest Radicalized Ex-Soldier Near Air Base Ahead of Election
    Macron’s Win in French Presidential Election Predicted Days Before Runoff
    Tags:
    Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron, Georges Van Veen, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Home of Russian Alligators: The Place Where Ka-52 Attack Helicopters Are Built
    Home of Russian Alligators: The Place Where Ka-52 Attack Helicopters Are Built
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok